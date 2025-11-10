SOLID is both the name of the protocol and the over-collateralized stablecoin it issues, built on the Terra (Phoenix) blockchain. The protocol requires all collateral ratios (LTV) to exceed 100%, ensuring stability by preventing over-minting. Through the SOLID app, users can deposit a mix of Terra LSTs, axl.wBTC, USDC, and other supported assets — currently seven collateral types — to mint SOLID and repay it anytime. Unlike many lending protocols that accrue interest, SOLID only charges a one-time mint fee with no ongoing interest, making it a cost-efficient option. If collateral LTV falls below its threshold, liquidation occurs, with a built-in premium bid function in the dApp allowing users to bid on collateral and repay SOLID, which is then burned to reduce supply. The protocol allows for temporary deviations below $1 without triggering liquidation, using mint-fee adjustments to regulate supply.