Shockwaves 价格 (NEUROS)
今天 Shockwaves (NEUROS) 的实时价格为 0.00217141 USD。目前其市值为 $ 78.22K USD。NEUROS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Shockwaves 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Shockwaves 当天价格变化为 +1.00%
- 其循环供应量为 36.02M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NEUROS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NEUROS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Shockwaves 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Shockwaves 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009951435。
在过去60天内，Shockwaves 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009498783。
在过去90天内，Shockwaves 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.004109962887547161。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0009951435
|-45.82%
|60天
|$ -0.0009498783
|-43.74%
|90天
|$ -0.004109962887547161
|-65.43%
Shockwaves 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.27%
+1.00%
+0.38%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? NEUROS is the primary token of Shockwaves, an online blockchain game designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience through its innovative blend of AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay. What makes your project unique? The use of AI in a blockchain game solves several central issues Web3 games and metaverses have, namely the blockchain user adoption problem and the selling pressure caused by players who only want to earn. Through its unique gameplay, Shockwaves appeals to users both within and outside the blockchain space. History of your project. Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team of engineers has extensive experience in the development of AI, as well as technically challenging Web2 and Web3 games. What’s next for your project? The aim of the NEUROS project is to blur the distinction between human players and AIs in the game itself and its economy by giving AIs similar power of action to their human counterparts. What can your token be used for? NEUROS serves as the primary token of Shockwaves. The NEUROS can also be staked to receive rewards in the form of NFTs with in-game utility, as well as additional tokens. Token holders can also participate in the governance of the project by voting for important project decisions and community proposals.
|1 NEUROS 兑换 VND
₫57.14065415
|1 NEUROS 兑换 AUD
A$0.0033439714
|1 NEUROS 兑换 GBP
￡0.0016068434
|1 NEUROS 兑换 EUR
€0.0018891267
|1 NEUROS 兑换 USD
$0.00217141
|1 NEUROS 兑换 MYR
RM0.0092067784
|1 NEUROS 兑换 TRY
₺0.0849672733
|1 NEUROS 兑换 JPY
¥0.3108156274
|1 NEUROS 兑换 RUB
₽0.1712591067
|1 NEUROS 兑换 INR
₹0.1859161242
|1 NEUROS 兑换 IDR
Rp35.5968795504
|1 NEUROS 兑换 KRW
₩2.9909218481
|1 NEUROS 兑换 PHP
₱0.1209041088
|1 NEUROS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.107919077
|1 NEUROS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0123118947
|1 NEUROS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0029748317
|1 NEUROS 兑换 BDT
৳0.2654331584
|1 NEUROS 兑换 NGN
₦3.4357569007
|1 NEUROS 兑换 UAH
₴0.0902220855
|1 NEUROS 兑换 VES
Bs0.20845536
|1 NEUROS 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6107959189
|1 NEUROS 兑换 KZT
₸1.1123916289
|1 NEUROS 兑换 THB
฿0.070787966
|1 NEUROS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0651640141
|1 NEUROS 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0079690747
|1 NEUROS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0017805562
|1 NEUROS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0170238544
|1 NEUROS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0199552579
|1 NEUROS 兑换 MXN
$0.0417562143