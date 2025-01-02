Shadow Token 价格 (SHDW)
今天 Shadow Token (SHDW) 的实时价格为 0.682391 USD。目前其市值为 $ 110.34M USD。SHDW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Shadow Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.79M USD
- Shadow Token 当天价格变化为 +9.55%
- 其循环供应量为 161.72M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SHDW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SHDW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Shadow Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.059463。
在过去30天内，Shadow Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3046718865。
在过去60天内，Shadow Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.0001694339。
在过去90天内，Shadow Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3492166175514687。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.059463
|+9.55%
|30天
|$ +0.3046718865
|+44.65%
|60天
|$ +1.0001694339
|+146.57%
|90天
|$ +0.3492166175514687
|+104.81%
Shadow Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.98%
+9.55%
-4.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$SHDW is the utility token that powers the Shadow dePIN ecosystem providing decentralized storage, compute, and network orchestration to its users. Users utilize $SHDW to pay for decentralized data storage, compute, and other utilities. Compute, storage, and bandwidth are brought to the Shadow network by Shadow Operators who stake SHDW to secure their nodes and earn revenue based on their contributions to the network. Powering the Shadow ecosystem is DAGGER: a scalable and bandwidth-efficient L1/L2 hybrid powered by a custom consensus mechanism designed to orchestrate distributed systems, manage large amounts of data stored across decentralized networks, and more. DAGGER networks can be deployed as public permissionless Layer2 networks across any Layer1 protocol or be deployed as privately Layer1 protocols for private use. DAGGER's implicit voting design reduces communication overhead, resulting in faster data retrieval and cost reduction for users compared to other decentralized systems. Experience the future of decentralized data storage with Shadow Drive, the cornerstone product of the Shadow Ecosystem. Designed to seamlessly integrate with applications and systems on the Solana blockchain and beyond, Shadow Drive prioritizes data security and integrity through its hierarchical model. With robust auditing and repair procedures, it ensures system resilience, making it the ideal choice for Web3 builders creating hosting services, CDNs, social media apps, and more. Join us in the Shadows!
