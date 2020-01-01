Scout Protocol Token（DEV）信息

Scout Game Protocol introduces an innovative incentive structure inspired by the concept of fantasy sports but applied to open source software development. The platform allows participants to earn rewards by identifying talented developers early in their journey and supporting their growth. DEV tokens is the platform's native token, facilitating value exchange between Developers, Scouts, and blockchain networks, while incentivizing sustained contributions to decentralized ecosystems. Through this approach, Scout Game Protocol aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards meaningful contributions and fosters long-term engagement in the open source blockchain space.