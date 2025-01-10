Sator 价格 (SAO)
今天 Sator (SAO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 9.80K USD。SAO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sator 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 25.73 USD
- Sator 当天价格变化为 +0.36%
- 其循环供应量为 55.01M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SAO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SAO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sator 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Sator 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Sator 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Sator 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30天
|$ 0
|-17.09%
|60天
|$ 0
|-31.41%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sator 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
+0.36%
-4.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Sator is a decentralized application platform designed to scale and expand linear content (Television, Film, Music, Streamers) to a non-linear content engagement experience. Audiences are incentivized by social utility token rewards (SAO) and content-based NFTs in the Sator dApp marketplace. Content creators, producers, and content rights holders simultaneously grow audience and global reach. Sator Network (SAO) runs on Ethereum and Solana, utilizing Wormhole bridge for bidirectional transfers and cross-chain interoperability. Sator addresses the greatest pain points in television/streaming/content: viewership growth, viewer engagement, subscribership growth & retention. Plus, Sator is the first mechanism to align the interests of content viewers and distributors by rewarding them both for their respective contributions. Sator also pushes NFT innovation ahead by embedding show-specific NFTs with extremely unique utilities, new profile-display features and experiential relevance; at this time in history when NFTs are maturing as a category and demand is growing for ways to utilize, display and discover NFT potentiality. Demand to “earn crypto for watching tv” is evident from consumers’ perspective. Thus, Sator’s economy empowers consumers to directly participate in value they create by engaging as a viewer. At the same time, Sator’s value-proposition is compelling from a content provider’s perspective. Indeed, content providers gain turnkey, self-replenishing viewership growth campaigns, plus comprehensive NFT solutions spanning creation to monetization. The Sator decentralized application contains a thoughtfully constructed set of staking mechanisms whereby users staking certain levels of $SAO boost their earnings by unlocking rewards multipliers on all their activities. Easy re-staking and multiplier rates increasing at higher staked levels all serve to deeply incentivize loyalty, activity on the platform and long-term $SAO holding.
