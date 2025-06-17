什么是Routine Coin (ROU)

Routine Coin (ROU) is a blockchain-based ecosystem built on the Polygon network, designed to seamlessly integrate crypto into everyday activities. The ecosystem comprises multiple functional platforms tailored for diverse, real-world use cases. Doplantrip is a travel booking platform accepting crypto payments, offering users a streamlined, global travel experience. Doroutine facilitates decentralized e-commerce, allowing users worldwide to securely buy and sell products with cryptocurrencies. Billroutine simplifies routine financial transactions by enabling users to pay utility bills, mobile recharges, and more via cryptocurrency. RTCBIT provides a centralized cryptocurrency exchange for convenient and secure trading, while RoutineSwap is a decentralized exchange facilitating secure crypto swaps. Additionally, Roupay delivers a crypto wallet integrated with prepaid card services, bridging the gap between crypto assets and fiat spending seamlessly.

Routine Coin（ROU）代币经济

