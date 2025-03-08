QuStream 价格 (QST)
今天 QuStream (QST) 的实时价格为 0.00137379 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.36M USD。QST 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
QuStream 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 170.67K USD
- QuStream 当天价格变化为 +7.23%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QST兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QST 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，QuStream 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，QuStream 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，QuStream 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，QuStream 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.23%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QuStream 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.50%
+7.23%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
QuStream (QST) Project Description QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness. At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries. QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization. The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment. Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
