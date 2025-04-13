QudeAI Framework 价格 (QUDE)
今天 QudeAI Framework (QUDE) 的实时价格为 0.00020245 USD。目前其市值为 $ 194.99K USD。QUDE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
QudeAI Framework 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- QudeAI Framework 当天价格变化为 +22.16%
- 其循环供应量为 957.87M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QUDE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QUDE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，QudeAI Framework 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，QudeAI Framework 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，QudeAI Framework 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，QudeAI Framework 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+22.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QudeAI Framework 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.69%
+22.16%
-9.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era. At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property. One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic. Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems. Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people. In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 QUDE 兑换 VND
₫5.19102045
|1 QUDE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0003218955
|1 QUDE 兑换 GBP
￡0.000153862
|1 QUDE 兑换 EUR
€0.000178156
|1 QUDE 兑换 USD
$0.00020245
|1 QUDE 兑换 MYR
RM0.000894829
|1 QUDE 兑换 TRY
₺0.007705247
|1 QUDE 兑换 JPY
¥0.0290535995
|1 QUDE 兑换 RUB
₽0.016839791
|1 QUDE 兑换 INR
₹0.017402602
|1 QUDE 兑换 IDR
Rp3.374165317
|1 QUDE 兑换 KRW
₩0.2875701025
|1 QUDE 兑换 PHP
₱0.011576091
|1 QUDE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.010381636
|1 QUDE 兑换 BRL
R$0.001186357
|1 QUDE 兑换 CAD
C$0.000279381
|1 QUDE 兑换 BDT
৳0.0245470625
|1 QUDE 兑换 NGN
₦0.321859059
|1 QUDE 兑换 UAH
₴0.0083632095
|1 QUDE 兑换 VES
Bs0.01437395
|1 QUDE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.0566434855
|1 QUDE 兑换 KZT
₸0.104407514
|1 QUDE 兑换 THB
฿0.0067760015
|1 QUDE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0065533065
|1 QUDE 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0007429915
|1 QUDE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0001639845
|1 QUDE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0015689875
|1 QUDE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.001878736
|1 QUDE 兑换 MXN
$0.004109735