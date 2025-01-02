QANplatform 价格 (QANX)
今天 QANplatform (QANX) 的实时价格为 0.064367 USD。目前其市值为 $ 109.15M USD。QANX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
QANplatform 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 437.91K USD
- QANplatform 当天价格变化为 -0.58%
- 其循环供应量为 1.70B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QANX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QANX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，QANplatform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00037955300226972。
在过去30天内，QANplatform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0497849136。
在过去60天内，QANplatform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1136444570。
在过去90天内，QANplatform 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.037746396686783374。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00037955300226972
|-0.58%
|30天
|$ +0.0497849136
|+77.35%
|60天
|$ +0.1136444570
|+176.56%
|90天
|$ +0.037746396686783374
|+141.79%
QANplatform 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.43%
-0.58%
+1.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is QANplatform (QANX)? QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it. Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ? Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones. What Makes QANplatform Unique? QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises: - Hybrid blockchain platform - 80% faster implementation than other blockchains - Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market - Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains - Enterprise-ready transaction speed - Quantum-resistant security The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
