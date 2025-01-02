什么是Print Protocol (PRINT)

Featuring Print Protocol's custom Hold 2 Earn (H2E) rewards mechanism. Holding $PRINT grants you continual SOL returns. Our mission at Print Protocol is to pioneer the first-ever Solana rewards cryptocurrency, dedicated to fostering a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem. By leveraging the speed, scalability, and efficiency of the Solana blockchain, we aim to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience in generating passive income by holding $PRINT. Through innovation and community-driven governance, we strive to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, unlocking new possibilities and driving the mass adoption of Solana. 8% tax on buys 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders 2% to Operations Wallet 8% tax on sells 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders 2% to Operations Wallet

Print Protocol (PRINT) 资源 白皮书 官网