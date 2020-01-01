Pog（POG）代币经济学
Pog（POG）信息
From gaming roots to memecoin. The image that started it all featured streamer Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez with a shocked or surprised expression during a viral moment, eventually becoming one of the most iconic Twitch emotes. Pog is all about that raw emotion and capturing a moment in time. Scored a Victory Royale live on stream? POG. Born from gaming culture, our project now brings the pog spirit to life through a penguin inspired by the classic Pingu animations—arguably one of the first true poggers. The heart of our project is simple: anyone can pog, and a pog moment can happen anytime, anywhere. In the world of crypto, there are endless pog moments, from life-changing events to unforgettable experiences.
Pog（POG）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Pog（POG）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Pog（POG）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Pog（POG）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 POG 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
POG 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 POG 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 POG 代币的实时价格吧！
POG 价格预测
想知道 POG 的未来走势吗？我们的 POG 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。