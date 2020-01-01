Pog（POG）信息

From gaming roots to memecoin. The image that started it all featured streamer Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez with a shocked or surprised expression during a viral moment, eventually becoming one of the most iconic Twitch emotes. Pog is all about that raw emotion and capturing a moment in time. Scored a Victory Royale live on stream? POG. Born from gaming culture, our project now brings the pog spirit to life through a penguin inspired by the classic Pingu animations—arguably one of the first true poggers. The heart of our project is simple: anyone can pog, and a pog moment can happen anytime, anywhere. In the world of crypto, there are endless pog moments, from life-changing events to unforgettable experiences.