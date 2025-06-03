PLAYFUN 价格 (PLAYFUN)
今天 PLAYFUN (PLAYFUN) 的实时价格为 0.0000047 USD。目前其市值为 $ 939.96K USD。PLAYFUN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
PLAYFUN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- PLAYFUN 当天价格变化为 -0.16%
- 其循环供应量为 201.85B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PLAYFUN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PLAYFUN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，PLAYFUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，PLAYFUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，PLAYFUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，PLAYFUN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PLAYFUN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.23%
-0.16%
-29.98%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
🎮 PLAYFUN: A "FunFi" Evolution for Web3 Gamers and Communities PLAYFUN is a native token that fuses the spirit of MEME culture with a playable, immersive ecosystem. Built on BSC, it aims to break the boundaries between traditional GameFi and MEME tokens — creating a true on-chain entertainment hub for players and communities alike. In a market saturated with repetitive GameFi models and overhyped MEME coins, PLAYFUN brings a refreshing answer — not another "narrative," but a return to pure fun. The next breakout MEME won’t come from hype, but from gameplay. Headquartered in Singapore, our core team hails from Poland, the United States, and Singapore — combining global vision with deep experience in blockchain gaming and community building. This diversity empowers us to deliver a sustainable, engaging, and forward-thinking project. PLAYFUN isn’t just a game — it’s the beginning
