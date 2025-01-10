Pixel 价格 ($PIXE)
今天 Pixel ($PIXE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 74.54K USD。$PIXE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pixel 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 58.31 USD
- Pixel 当天价格变化为 -2.08%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $PIXE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $PIXE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pixel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Pixel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pixel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pixel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|-21.70%
|60天
|$ 0
|-23.11%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pixel 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-2.08%
-7.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
📌 Welcome to Pixel! 🌈🦄 🔑 Official Token Contract Address (ERC20): 0x6a26Edf3bBC9F154ca9175216CEB9812f5305e6E 🔷 Origins of Pixel: Pixel is our homage to the colorful world of memes and jpegs, symbolized by a pixelated rainbow unicorn. While rooted in MegaPont, Pixel strides forward as an independent community-run entity, designed to be resilient and autonomous. 👁️ Pixel's Vision: At the heart of Pixel lies the ambition to be a unifying force for pixel artists and enthusiasts in the Web3 space 🧑🎨 Pixel aims to serve as a meeting ground for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts, fostering a community that values creativity, collaboration, and the unique storytelling power of pixel art ✨🖼️ 🪙 $PIXE Token details: Megapont has locked the LP for 99 years, renounced ownership & airdropped all team holdings to the community in the first few weeks of $PIXE being live, marking Pixel's autonomy as a community-run entity. 🟧 Inscription/Teleburn utilities: Besides its playful & creative spirit, Pixel brings a wave of innovation and ease to the NFT/Ordinals space with unique, user-oriented utilities. Here are some of the upcoming services by MegapontNFT: Inscription Service 🔸 Inscribe like a pro, paying for fees entirely in $PIXE. 🔸 This service makes creating on #Bitcoin's canvas more accessible to the wider public, removing the need to pay in bitcoin. Teleburn 🔸 Select your NFTs for teleburn. 🔸 Pay with $PIXE for the new inscription. 🔸 Execute the transaction to burn your old NFTs. 🔸 This streamlined process is irreversible and aims to simplify the experience for ETH collectors planning to migrate to Bitcoin. Join us in this colorful journey and be part of the Pixel Community - where every pixel tells a story ✨🦄
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
