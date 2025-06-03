什么是PinEye (PINEYE)

PinEye is a platform with an Ecosystem to empower individuals by helping them discover and unlock their full potential. PinEye word got derived from Pineal Gland known as third-eye. One of the major Chakra in human bodies. Concept of that, comes from being enrich in both aspects of humans life, Financial & Mindset. Therefore PinEye aims to create an All-in-One ecosystem combination of Gaming, Social Trading, Academy (Learn To Earn) , Staking, NFT, Web.3 and Charity. To achieve the biggest interactive community in the PinEye School of Life.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

PinEye (PINEYE) 资源 白皮书 官网