PHOENIX 价格 (PHX)
今天 PHOENIX (PHX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 117.31K USD。PHX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
PHOENIX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- PHOENIX 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 336.96B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PHX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PHX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，PHOENIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，PHOENIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，PHOENIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，PHOENIX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PHOENIX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix. The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid. Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked. Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked. Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake. Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50: 50% will be burnt. 50% will be sent to an auction balance. Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
