Otto（$OTTO）信息

The $OTTO token powers Otto, Hybrid’s first autonomous AI agent, providing real-time crypto insights powered by Hybrid’s unified data API.

Otto is Hybrid’s first autonomous AI agent, powered by the $OTTO token, providing real-time crypto insights, interactive features, and humor-packed engagement. Otto uses Hybrid's Unified Data API for actionable market data and the Eliza framework for conversational capabilities. The $OTTO token fuels this ecosystem, granting access to Otto’s chatbot and serving as the backbone for Hybrid’s Initial Agent Offering (IAO) platform. With its innovative integration of AI and blockchain, Otto represents the next frontier in autonomous agents.