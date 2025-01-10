ODEM 价格 (ODE)
今天 ODEM (ODE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 121.43K USD。ODE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ODEM 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 73.94 USD
- ODEM 当天价格变化为 -15.77%
- 其循环供应量为 221.95M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ODE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ODE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ODEM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000102470634727736。
在过去30天内，ODEM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，ODEM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ODEM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000102470634727736
|-15.77%
|30天
|$ 0
|+131.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|+361.62%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ODEM 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.21%
-15.77%
+56.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ODEM, or On-Demand Education Marketplace, is a blockchain-based distributed network that allows university students to seamlessly interact with their professors and academic partners. Through the creation of nuanced digital channels, ODEM makes it possible for users to come together to raise the quality of accessible education at a reasonable cost. Additionally, the ODEM platform allows qualified and trusted individuals from across the global education scene to create customized curriculum that can help students gain practical knowledge about the market at large and allow them to gain hands-on experience within various industrial sectors. Not only that, ODEM provides students with more choices for housing, transportation, and other necessities, thereby allowing international as well as local students to take ownership of their educations. ODEM connects students with various educational hubs via a smart contract-based payment platform. As a result, academic scholars can interact directly with one another and participate in the exchange of education and learning, without the involvement of intermediaries. This service allows users to access custom-designed courses and educational programs that can help them find a curriculum that meets their particular needs. Unlike the educational model used by online service providers such as Coursera and Khan Academy, where all teacher-student interaction is maintained virtually, ODEM creates customized in-person educational programs that prepare students for real-world jobs and businesses. According to the official whitepaper, the majority of ODEM’s current offerings are onsite educational experiences. Richard Maaghul is the CEO of this venture. He has been in the startup domain for over two decades and has been involved with a number of emerging/disruptive technologies in the past. In addition to co-founding ODEM.IO, Rich has been involved with Chevron Corporation as an executive. William Bayrd II is the COO of this project. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bill is the founder of three companies, including big-name establishments such as Excelorators Inc. Bill possesses a D.Pharma from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Michael Zargham is the Chief Backend Engineer for ODEM. He holds a Ph.D in Systems Engineering with a specialization in decentralized systems. Also worth mentioning is the fact that Michael possesses more than a decade’s worth of experience in domains such as digital systems and disruptive technology. To invest in this company, we will have to buy its ODEM tokens. They are ERC20 Ethereum-based tokens which can be used on the educational platform to trade for educational services. You will be able to buy the ODEM tokens during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) as the pre-sale was already finished in December 2017. The sale will begin on February 17 and it will last until March 19. We will be able to use ETH to buy the tokens and you can store them in any Ethereum wallet. The tokens will be distributed as soon as the sale is finished.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ODE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 ODE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 ODE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 ODE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 ODE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 ODE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 ODE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 ODE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 ODE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 ODE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 ODE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 ODE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ODE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 ODE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 ODE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 ODE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 ODE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 ODE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 ODE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 ODE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 ODE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 ODE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 ODE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 ODE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 ODE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--