Ociswap 价格 (OCI)
今天 Ociswap (OCI) 的实时价格为 0.02391445 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.09M USD。OCI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ociswap 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 395.38 USD
- Ociswap 当天价格变化为 +2.32%
- 其循环供应量为 45.56M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OCI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OCI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ociswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00054202。
在过去30天内，Ociswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0068427204。
在过去60天内，Ociswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0112825744。
在过去90天内，Ociswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00707137499387753。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00054202
|+2.32%
|30天
|$ -0.0068427204
|-28.61%
|60天
|$ +0.0112825744
|+47.18%
|90天
|$ +0.00707137499387753
|+41.98%
Ociswap 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.17%
+2.32%
-5.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Ociswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) being built on the Radix Network. Scheduled to release with the highly anticipated Babylon update, Ociswap features a user-friendly swap environment that provides a fast, smooth and inexpensive trading experience. With a potent combination of concentrated and protocol owned liquidity, Ociswap seeks to deliver a capital-efficient protocol that mitigates the occurrence of impermanent loss. Since its inception in November '21, Ociswap started running extensive community-building campaigns, introduced the intuitive Ociswap cDEX and emerged as a leading pioneer in the Radix Ecosystem. Vision Ociswap's vision is to empower anyone to easily and securely exchange their digital assets wherever they are, whenever they desire to, and at a minimal cost. Mission Ociswap aspires to become the Radix Ecosystem's flagship DEX by delivering a feature-rich and convenient platform that elevates the trading experience to the next level. The cultivation of a vibrant, enticing and intriguing community around the platform is regarded to be essential. Utility Token OCI-tokens constitute an essential asset on the Ociswap platform and will play a key role in the Ociverse. These tokens embody ownership over the decentralised exchange, which in turn allows holders to actively supervision the project and its direction via governance proposals by voting in the on-chain governance system. The fine details of this governance system will be published in due time. The utility of the OCI-tokens isn't limited to governance, as it will be weaved into the upcoming services and functionality that the Ociswap platform will offer. These unique features and holder-benefits are still under development and will be revealed in the months leading up to the Radix Babylon update.
|1 OCI 兑换 AUD
A$0.03826312
|1 OCI 兑换 GBP
￡0.01913156
|1 OCI 兑换 EUR
€0.022957872
|1 OCI 兑换 USD
$0.02391445
|1 OCI 兑换 MYR
RM0.1068975915
|1 OCI 兑换 TRY
₺0.8444192295
|1 OCI 兑换 JPY
¥3.756481806
|1 OCI 兑换 RUB
₽2.6423075805
|1 OCI 兑换 INR
₹2.0506640875
|1 OCI 兑换 IDR
Rp385.7168814835
|1 OCI 兑换 PHP
₱1.384646655
|1 OCI 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.2141366265
|1 OCI 兑换 BRL
R$0.14826959
|1 OCI 兑换 CAD
C$0.034436808
|1 OCI 兑换 BDT
৳2.857776775
|1 OCI 兑换 NGN
₦36.9619347755
|1 OCI 兑换 UAH
₴1.0070374895
|1 OCI 兑换 VES
Bs1.21963695
|1 OCI 兑换 PKR
Rs6.664957215
|1 OCI 兑换 KZT
₸12.5534122385
|1 OCI 兑换 THB
฿0.819309057
|1 OCI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.7865462605
|1 OCI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.021523005
|1 OCI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1858152765
|1 OCI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2417750895