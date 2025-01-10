Obsidium 价格 (OBS)
今天 Obsidium (OBS) 的实时价格为 0.00253013 USD。目前其市值为 $ 16.01K USD。OBS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Obsidium 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.08K USD
- Obsidium 当天价格变化为 +0.11%
- 其循环供应量为 6.33M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OBS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OBS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Obsidium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Obsidium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000018538。
在过去60天内，Obsidium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000030903。
在过去90天内，Obsidium 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000005308014228674。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30天
|$ -0.0000018538
|-0.07%
|60天
|$ +0.0000030903
|+0.12%
|90天
|$ +0.0000005308014228674
|+0.02%
Obsidium 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.00%
+0.11%
+0.08%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent. OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem. About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem. Focus & Development Areas Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc… Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication. Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. ) NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. ) Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available. Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem. Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 OBS 兑换 AUD
A$0.0040735093
|1 OBS 兑换 GBP
￡0.0020494053
|1 OBS 兑换 EUR
€0.0024542261
|1 OBS 兑换 USD
$0.00253013
|1 OBS 兑换 MYR
RM0.0113602837
|1 OBS 兑换 TRY
₺0.0896172046
|1 OBS 兑换 JPY
¥0.4000641556
|1 OBS 兑换 RUB
₽0.2574407275
|1 OBS 兑换 INR
₹0.2176670839
|1 OBS 兑换 IDR
Rp40.8085426739
|1 OBS 兑换 PHP
₱0.1480379063
|1 OBS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1278980715
|1 OBS 兑换 BRL
R$0.0153072865
|1 OBS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0036433872
|1 OBS 兑换 BDT
৳0.3086252574
|1 OBS 兑换 NGN
₦3.9165906374
|1 OBS 兑换 UAH
₴0.1072522107
|1 OBS 兑换 VES
Bs0.13409689
|1 OBS 兑换 PKR
Rs0.7055520518
|1 OBS 兑换 KZT
₸1.3302411488
|1 OBS 兑换 THB
฿0.0874665941
|1 OBS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0833677835
|1 OBS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0023024183
|1 OBS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0196844114
|1 OBS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0254531078