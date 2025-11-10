Wife, kids, 9-5 grind. Alarm clock blaring at 6am. Same coffee. Same commute. Same boss breathing down his neck. Day after day, life on autopilot. Nothing exciting. Nothing different. Just Norm being… well, Norm.

Until now.

Norm got tired of living inside the simulation. Tired of watching whales pump and dump while the little guy gets scraps. So he did something no one expected. Norm launched $NORM – a coin for normal people. No VC backers, no secret agendas, no false promises of Lambos and private jets. Just Norm, breaking free from the loop, proving even the most “normal” guy can shake up the system.

This isn’t just a token. It’s disruption disguised as ordinary. It’s Norm’s rebellion.