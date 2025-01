什么是NodelyAI ($NODE)

NodelyAI is website and Mobile App GPU rental platform that connects GPU and AI resources. We allow users to list GPU nodes on the website, and mobile app for free, people can rent the GPUs and make passive income from rentals, people can also list GPUs and other relation equipment for sale. Somethings very uniqure compared or other related projects. Primary we help power Ai applications with GPU computing power.

NodelyAI ($NODE) 资源 白皮书 官网