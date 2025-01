什么是Nerva (XNV)

NERVA (XNV) is an untraceable and secure cryptocurrency aiming to be GPU and ASIC resistant via the new Cryptonight Adaptive POW algorithm. Based on the technologically advanced Masari and Monero currencies, NERVA offers true privacy and fungibility, is totally untraceable and unlinkable, with users and transfer amounts hidden from the public. NERVA expands on these advanced privacy features, by implementing a new POW algorithm that aims to maximize decentralization, by resisting pool mining and ASIC mining right from the start. The currency is "mined" by individuals on individual computers. NERVA aims to change the crypto mining trend, away from centralized ASIC and GPU operations, back to making mining available to any computer anywhere in the world. Resisting GPU mining also makes NERVA an unattractive option to rented mining services that have plagued cryptocurrencies recently.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Nerva (XNV) 资源 官网