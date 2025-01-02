Moonchain 价格 (MXC)
今天 Moonchain (MXC) 的实时价格为 0.00511986 USD。目前其市值为 $ 12.50M USD。MXC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Moonchain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.28M USD
- Moonchain 当天价格变化为 +4.09%
- 其循环供应量为 2.44B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MXC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MXC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Moonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00020102。
在过去30天内，Moonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008399150。
在过去60天内，Moonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002111901。
在过去90天内，Moonchain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001621808772403931。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00020102
|+4.09%
|30天
|$ -0.0008399150
|-16.40%
|60天
|$ +0.0002111901
|+4.12%
|90天
|$ -0.001621808772403931
|-24.05%
Moonchain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.39%
+4.09%
-4.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The MXC vision is to introduce a systematic process to both simplify and increase IoT data transactions The decentralized infrastructure upon which MXC’s system is based is the future of Low Power Wide Access Network (LPWAN) and the Machine eXchange Protocol (MXProtocol). Utilizing this solid device network foundation, MXC is introducing an extraordinarily unique coin offering, Machine eXchange Coin (MXC), which allows for increased data transactions and an idiosyncratic data flow monetization within the mammoth data market. MXProtocol places a keen focus on reducing collision between networks, constructing an inter-chain data market, developing a market for network coverage and introducing an independent Quality of Services (QoS) framework for both data providers and receivers. For the first time ever, individual network users, corporations and enterprises can all participate in the construction of decentralized, ubiquitous and secure LPWAN. Simply by connecting “anything” to the network, adopters will be able to profit and trade MXC. The trading network is built on the premise of the “sharing economy.” Therefore, it is uniquely and exclusively owned by users — both individuals and enterprises — who take advantage of the monetization of the network in two ways: 1. By increasing uplink and downlink coverage via a Gateway, e.g. a MatchBox LPWAN Gateway, Cisco LPWAN Gateway 2. By unleashing access to a massive network of published and traded data to the marketplace which is securely traded using blockchain technology
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
