MonaCoin 价格 (MONA)
今天 MonaCoin (MONA) 的实时价格为 0.295412 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MONA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MonaCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 259.91K USD
- MonaCoin 当天价格变化为 +2.99%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MONA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MONA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MonaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00857264。
在过去30天内，MonaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006216650。
在过去60天内，MonaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0112531883。
在过去90天内，MonaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03050405818779016。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00857264
|+2.99%
|30天
|$ -0.0006216650
|-0.21%
|60天
|$ -0.0112531883
|-3.80%
|90天
|$ +0.03050405818779016
|+11.51%
MonaCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.06%
+2.99%
+3.86%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MonaCoin is an open source digital currency and a peer-to-peer (p2p) payment network. Dubbed by its creators as “the first Japanese cryptocurrency,” the coin has become somewhat of Japan’s national alternative to Bitcoin or Litecoin. Like its predecessors, the coin was created purely to serve as P2P electronic cash, a decentralized digital currency aimed at Japanese citizens. There are a few key differences that set it apart from the coins that came before it, and this guide is dedicated to drawing out these differences. Conceived in December of 2013, Monacoin was officially born on January 1st, 2014 with no premine. A Bitcoin Talk Forum on the same date details the coin’s launch and its specifications. A soft fork was executed at block 937440 to implement Segwit, a move made to keep it in line with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Vertcoin, and other payment-focused cryptocurrencies. In addition, the Monacoin team has reportedly implemented the Lightning Network for their coin. Speaking of soft forks, Monacoin is actually a hard fork of Litecoin, something we’ll take into account further as we look into its specs below. Monacoin was originally founded by the pseudonymous Mr. Wantanabe, no doubt in homage to Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto. Besides this pen name, the rest of the coin’s team is completely anonymous, so there’s nothing to report on here. In addition, the project has no visible roadmap on its site or anywhere else online. The team does seem to stay on top of updates and upgrades, however, as the Segwit and Lyra2REv2 updates and Lightning Network implementation suggest. It is popular in Japan where it was developed. It Uses Lyra2REv2 and Dark Gravity Wave v3 algorithm to ensure fairer mining opportunities, success rate and difficult levels of mining process respectively. Monacoin is the first cryptocurrency from Japan. It has received wide support and success in the country and is not crossing the national boundary to try and become a global phenomenon. While that is not going to happen in the next year or two, it does have the making of a good crypto token. It is steadily improving its service and has constantly strived to give its users the best possible experience. When Scrypt compliant ASIC miners appeared they switched to Lyra2REv2 to ensure the mining MONA remains a fair battle between miners from around the world. The instance of a Japanese national using Monacoin to buy land made news in the country and beyond, spreading the popularity of the coin.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
