MicroBitcoin(MBC)信息

Micro Bitcoin (MBC) is a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platform for the micro-economy. It is intended to be a means-of-payment coin, created (forked) from the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, and is designed to be used as a fast, flexible and acceptable method of payment which can be used between peers and between traditional businesses and their customers.