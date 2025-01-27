MetYa 价格 (MET)
今天 MetYa (MET) 的实时价格为 0.236292 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MET 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MetYa 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.04M USD
- MetYa 当天价格变化为 -7.05%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MET兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MET 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MetYa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0179456889991248。
在过去30天内，MetYa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MetYa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MetYa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0179456889991248
|-7.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MetYa 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.58%
-7.05%
-23.71%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Metya - The largest and most influential dating platform #SocialFi 🚀 Metya leverages AI technology to introduce the innovative concept of DatingFi, providing users with a decentralized, secure, and private social dating experience. With our groundbreaking smart hardware, #MeAi, we support real-time translation in 138 languages globally. Through social interactions, users contribute computing power and network resources, creating a truly empowering social environment that fosters innovation in the Web3 ecosystem. ✨User Scale and Engagement Metya has over 8.5 million users across the network, with a daily active user count exceeding 1 million, thanks to a wide range of Web2 user resources. 🌐 Social Media Influence Our community is highly active, boasting over 1 Million subscribers on Telegram and Twitter matrix exceeding 1 Million followers. 💡Technological Breakthrough We utilize AI for precise matching while ensuring user data privacy and security. Every interaction delivers tangible benefits to users, truly embodying the vision of “rewarding interactions.” 💰 🔗 Partnerships and Promotion Metya is actively pursuing listing collaborations with top global cryptocurrency exchanges! Additionally, Metya has over 300 global KOL ambassadors and communities to support the platform's rapid development.
