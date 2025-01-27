什么是MetYa (MET)

Metya - The largest and most influential dating platform #SocialFi 🚀 Metya leverages AI technology to introduce the innovative concept of DatingFi, providing users with a decentralized, secure, and private social dating experience. With our groundbreaking smart hardware, #MeAi, we support real-time translation in 138 languages globally. Through social interactions, users contribute computing power and network resources, creating a truly empowering social environment that fosters innovation in the Web3 ecosystem. ✨User Scale and Engagement Metya has over 8.5 million users across the network, with a daily active user count exceeding 1 million, thanks to a wide range of Web2 user resources. 🌐 Social Media Influence Our community is highly active, boasting over 1 Million subscribers on Telegram and Twitter matrix exceeding 1 Million followers. 💡Technological Breakthrough We utilize AI for precise matching while ensuring user data privacy and security. Every interaction delivers tangible benefits to users, truly embodying the vision of “rewarding interactions.” 💰 🔗 Partnerships and Promotion Metya is actively pursuing listing collaborations with top global cryptocurrency exchanges! Additionally, Metya has over 300 global KOL ambassadors and communities to support the platform's rapid development.

MetYa (MET) 资源 官网