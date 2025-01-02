Maia 价格 (MAIA)
今天 Maia (MAIA) 的实时价格为 6.15 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.94M USD。MAIA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Maia 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.80K USD
- Maia 当天价格变化为 +0.52%
- 其循环供应量为 315.00K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MAIA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MAIA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Maia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03196717。
在过去30天内，Maia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -2.4176215800。
在过去60天内，Maia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +42.4571467650。
在过去90天内，Maia 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.03196717
|+0.52%
|30天
|$ -2.4176215800
|-39.31%
|60天
|$ +42.4571467650
|+690.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Maia 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
+0.52%
-0.46%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Maia is the yield powerhouse of Metis with its community rooted in this Ethereum L2. With a 100% fair launch via bonds Maia is a truly community owned token. Maia aims to be a one stop shop for different financial instruments, a fully fledged trading hub with Hermes being the first piece of the puzzle. In order to sustainably bootstrap our surrounding ecosystem, Maia plans to keep on-boarding long term partnerships with protocols that ultimately add value to both our holders and partners. What makes your project unique? $MAIA is a utility and governance token that drives the coordination mechanisms behind the whole Maian ecosystem. This allows us to decentralize the decision making process while at the same time entitling the token stakers of their share of the profits generated by the Maian Treasury. As a DAO we constantly push towards improving our decentralized governance structure and processes. History of your project. A group of partially doxxed friends who have been navigating crypto this last 5 years and have expertise in different fields ranging from smart contract and front end development, economics and marketing as well as a deep interest and understanding in the tokenomics, incentive systems and DeFi primitives behind Solidly, Curve and Olympus. What’s next for your project? Maia V2 will some of these new features. 1. Emissions and Tokenomics - Detailed emissions and supply information leading up to and from V2 Launch. 2. Improved Earnings - New layer of revenue for Maians. 3. Increased Utility - Additions to the token’s utility. What can your token be used for? Currently Maia token can be staked and when you stake, you lock MAIA and receive an equal amount of sMAIA. Your sMAIA balance rebases up automatically at the end of every epoch. sMAIA is transferable and therefore composable with other DeFi protocols.
