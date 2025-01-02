Magpie 价格 (MGP)
今天 Magpie (MGP) 的实时价格为 0.137158 USD。目前其市值为 $ 61.70M USD。MGP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Magpie 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 299.52K USD
- Magpie 当天价格变化为 +1.87%
- 其循环供应量为 449.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MGP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MGP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Magpie 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00251495。
在过去30天内，Magpie 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0102462923。
在过去60天内，Magpie 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1649503392。
在过去90天内，Magpie 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.06813089036882508。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00251495
|+1.87%
|30天
|$ -0.0102462923
|-7.47%
|60天
|$ +0.1649503392
|+120.26%
|90天
|$ +0.06813089036882508
|+98.70%
Magpie 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.60%
+1.87%
-4.75%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Magpie XYZ is a platform built on BNB Chain to boost yields for liquidity providers and governance token holders of veTokenomics protocols. veTokenomics, introduced by Curve, is a tokenomics model in which users must lock the governance token to veToken (vote-escrowed token) for a fixed period of time to increase their voting power and claims on a protocol's governance token emissions. This helps the protocol to control the governance token inflation and distribute more governance tokens to long-term holders. However, veTokenomics still have room for improvement and many veTokenomics protocols face the following issues: - Limited user base - The requirement to buy & lock governance tokens prevents many risk-averse liquidity providers to participate. - Limited income for veToken holders - veToken holders can earn zero or limited passive income. - Expensive voting power - Voters must buy and lock governance tokens in order to gain voting rights. Magpie XYZ offers a solution that helps the veTokenomics protocols to solve the above issues. Essentially the platform incentivizes governance token holders and liquidity providers to pool their assets together so that the platform can acquire governance tokens, convert into veTokens, boost yield for liquidity providers, and in return share part of protocol revenues derived from liquidity providers’ boosted profits back to governance token holders. Magpie XYZ helps veTokenomics protocols to: - Get a diverse user base - Risk-averse liquidity providers can get boosted yield without the need of holding veToken. - Increase income for veToken holders - veToken holders can share part of Magpie XYZ’s revenue. - Lower the voting bar - Magpie XYZ provides a cost-effective way to acquire voting rights on veTokenomics protocols by leveraging sufficient veToken balance Magpie XYZ accumulated. Magpie XYZ starts from the integration with Wombat Exchange, and will expand to more veTokenomics protocols like PancakeSwap. In the long term,
