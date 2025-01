什么是Linpuss (LPUSS)

Linpuss is a memecoin on the L2, Linea. The name comes from the word Linea, hence Lin, and Puss represents the cat. The project aims to establish itself, and already has, as the biggest cat memecoin on the Linea L2. Linpuss is growing a loyal community of holders and has an NFT collection plans as well as DAO mechanics for NFT and token holders. The project is transparent with members to drive growth in direction of the community's vision. The strong relationship with Linea team, DEXs and contacts with CEXs will make for a smooth and healthy growth over the next months.

Linpuss (LPUSS) 资源 官网