Libre 价格 (LIBRE)
今天 Libre (LIBRE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.28M USD。LIBRE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Libre 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 40.82 USD
- Libre 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 2.75B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LIBRE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LIBRE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Libre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Libre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Libre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Libre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+13.40%
|60天
|$ 0
|+4.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Libre 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+53.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Libre is a new blockchain for making Bitcoin and Tether faster, cheaper, and easier to use. There is no worldwide solution for fast Bitcoin and Tether with the ability to swap between the two efficiently. Lightning is a solution for small Bitcoin transactions, but the TARO implementation of stablecoin is years out and likely to be highly centralized / gated. Chains such as THOR offer native swaps, but costs are high and transactions are extremely slow. Centralized exchanges and services such as Changelly, Strike, and others have usability drawbacks, custodian single point of failure, and geographical restrictions. Libre has a permissionless, open-source SWAP (AMM) for trading BTC / USDT for low fees and ultrafast transactions. Libre allows users to onboard with Bitcoin or Lightning Network quickly and with minimal amounts. The Bitcoin and USDT peg-in/out is handled by the PNetwork of MPC nodes. Lightning Node Providers can connect to Libre and earn fees. The AMM is incentivized directly from the chain with farming rewards. There is no frontend dependency or dependency on a centralized team. LIBRE must be "staked" to engage in governance - voting for validators and DAO proposals. In exchange for securing the network, LIBRE holders receive staking rewards in LIBRE. These staking rewards begin high and decrease over time. You choose the amount of LIBRE to stake and the number of days your LIBRE will be staked. The earlier you stake and the longer you stake, the higher your yield.
