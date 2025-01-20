Konnect 价格 (KCT)
今天 Konnect (KCT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。KCT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Konnect 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 102.74K USD
- Konnect 当天价格变化为 +60.42%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KCT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KCT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Konnect 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Konnect 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Konnect 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Konnect 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+60.42%
|30天
|$ 0
|+281.55%
|60天
|$ 0
|-86.06%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Konnect 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+9.68%
+60.42%
+96.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Konnect is merging a lifestyle membership based with KCT token, and e-commerce platform using blockchain techknowledge together, building a new B2B2C ecosyetem. Konnect bridges virtual with reality. Connecting revolutionary cryptocurrency and NFT Metabus with traditional business in the real world. It is a lifestyle membership project approaches future-oriented society faster and more conveniently. Konnect completes lifestyle membership based on global distribution, travel, tourism, and cultural infrastructure. By connecting users and strategic partners, provides innovative prices and a range of premium products & services to users, while facilitates convenient distribution systems and virtual asset integration also easier user acuqsition on global B2B, B2C market for partners. Konnect is the central point between virtual and reality. Konnect membership can be optained by staking KCT token. Subscribers will receive different membership benefits by grade, also the membership cards and NFTs will be delivered in the future. Membership subscribers will receive additional benefits with Konnect World's NFT, as well as discounts on a range of branded goods, accommodation, aviation and healthcare services. KCT membership benefits will continue to expand in cooperation with strategic partners joining the alliance.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KCT 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 KCT 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 KCT 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 KCT 兑换 USD
$--
|1 KCT 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 KCT 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 KCT 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 KCT 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 KCT 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 KCT 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 KCT 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 KCT 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KCT 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 KCT 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 KCT 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 KCT 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 KCT 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 KCT 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 KCT 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 KCT 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 KCT 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 KCT 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 KCT 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 KCT 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 KCT 兑换 MAD
.د.م--