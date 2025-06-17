KOI 价格 (KOAI)
今天 KOI (KOAI) 的实时价格为 0.00059473 USD。目前其市值为 $ 47.50K USD。KOAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KOI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- KOI 当天价格变化为 -0.88%
- 其循环供应量为 79.93M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KOAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KOAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，KOI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，KOI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003131492。
在过去60天内，KOI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003485111。
在过去90天内，KOI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010344482291026746。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0003131492
|-52.65%
|60天
|$ -0.0003485111
|-58.59%
|90天
|$ -0.0010344482291026746
|-63.49%
KOI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
-0.88%
-16.71%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
KOI ($KOAI) is a Consumer-AI Network designed to connect over 3 billion global extension users on X, making AI easily accessible for retail users. The platform integrates AI-powered tools into everyday online activities through browser extensions, enabling users to benefit from enhanced browsing, data analysis, and decision-making tools without needing technical expertise. KOI’s focus is on a seamless user experience, offering a straightforward entry into the world of AI. Its design ensures that retail users can easily adopt and interact with AI-driven features, making it attractive to both casual and more advanced users. The network also incorporates competitive elements, offering rewards and incentives to boost engagement. The platform aims to continuously update its capabilities, making it a flexible and accessible AI solution. KOI's vision is to become a leading player in the consumer AI space by delivering practical, user-friendly tools that integrate seamlessly into daily life.
