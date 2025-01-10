Jefe 价格 (JEFE)
今天 Jefe (JEFE) 的实时价格为 0.01034216 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。JEFE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Jefe 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.91 USD
- Jefe 当天价格变化为 +0.01%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JEFE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JEFE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Jefe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Jefe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0044535988。
在过去60天内，Jefe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005274036。
在过去90天内，Jefe 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.002579277496832642。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ -0.0044535988
|-43.06%
|60天
|$ -0.0005274036
|-5.09%
|90天
|$ +0.002579277496832642
|+33.23%
Jefe 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.59%
+0.01%
-12.09%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
JEFE TOKEN is a premier gaming platform in the world of cryptocurrency, leveraging the power of NFTs with unparalleled utility in Play 2 Earn and Burn games within the ever-evolving Metaverse. Our platform offers cutting-edge virtual reality and mobile gaming experiences that truly push the limits of what is possible. At the heart of our platform is our vibrant community of $JEFES. These holders not only have a significant stake in the token, but are also uniquely represented in the games through JEFE NFT Avatars. Join our community today to experience the thrill of immersive gaming and cutting-edge blockchain technology, all in one incredible JEFE SOCIETY. Welcome to the JEFE TOKEN NFT Collection, where you can find a wide variety of unique skins, wearables, avatars, land, accessories, and more. Our NFTs are assigned to different missions and challenges within the $JEFE ecosystem of games, and serve as your representation in the Metaverse and gaming-blockchain NFT games. FOUR MAJOR ELEMENTS THAT WE OFFER: Video Game Development Virtual Reality NFT Art Blockchain Technology SETTING THE MOOD WITH JEFE SOCIETY Our fusion of art and blockchain technology has resulted in the creation of JEFE NFTs, which are tokens bounded to images, video & music, that can be played in our games where you can learn & have fun competing with other JEFES from all over the world. As a JEFE TOKEN holder, you're eligible for a unique FREE NFT mint of your unique avatar. All you have to do is contribute to the JEFE SOCIETY. TAX STRUCTURE Tax Structure: We are tax free.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 JEFE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0167542992
|1 JEFE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0083771496
|1 JEFE 兑换 EUR
€0.0100318952
|1 JEFE 兑换 USD
$0.01034216
|1 JEFE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0464362984
|1 JEFE 兑换 TRY
₺0.3662158856
|1 JEFE 兑换 JPY
¥1.632509956
|1 JEFE 兑换 RUB
₽1.0571755952
|1 JEFE 兑换 INR
₹0.8902531328
|1 JEFE 兑换 IDR
Rp166.8090089048
|1 JEFE 兑换 PHP
₱0.6059471544
|1 JEFE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.5228996096
|1 JEFE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0629837544
|1 JEFE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0147892888
|1 JEFE 兑换 BDT
৳1.2615366768
|1 JEFE 兑换 NGN
₦16.0342780208
|1 JEFE 兑换 UAH
₴0.4372665248
|1 JEFE 兑换 VES
Bs0.54813448
|1 JEFE 兑换 PKR
Rs2.8799812952
|1 JEFE 兑换 KZT
₸5.457557832
|1 JEFE 兑换 THB
฿0.3586661088
|1 JEFE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.3416015448
|1 JEFE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0094113656
|1 JEFE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0804620048
|1 JEFE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1038352864