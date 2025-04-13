HighKey 价格 (HIGHKEY)
今天 HighKey (HIGHKEY) 的实时价格为 0.00504111 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.73M USD。HIGHKEY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HighKey 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- HighKey 当天价格变化为 +6.71%
- 其循环供应量为 950.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HIGHKEY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HIGHKEY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，HighKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00031685。
在过去30天内，HighKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022718200。
在过去60天内，HighKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，HighKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00031685
|+6.71%
|30天
|$ -0.0022718200
|-45.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HighKey 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.80%
+6.71%
-16.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
HighKey is pioneering the next generation of Web3 intelligence, offering a comprehensive platform powered by the groundbreaking DARP (Decentralized AI Research Protocol). We're bridging the gap between the power of Artificial Intelligence and the vast, complex world of blockchain data and operations, providing unparalleled insights and actionable intelligence for investors, developers, and businesses alike. HighKey goes beyond simple analytics. By leveraging the DARP protocol, we're building a decentralized ecosystem where AI models are collaboratively trained and refined, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and continuous improvement. Our platform offers a wide range of features, including advanced on-chain analytics, predictive market analysis, smart contract auditing tools, and personalized investment recommendations. With HighKey, users can easily navigate the complexities of Web3, identify emerging trends, assess risk, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or just starting to explore the potential of blockchain technology, HighKey provides the tools and intelligence you need to succeed. We empower users to understand on-chain activity like never before, offering clarity in a space often characterized by opacity. Our vision is to democratize access to sophisticated AI-driven insights, making them accessible to everyone in the Web3 ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with the principles of decentralization, HighKey is creating a more transparent, efficient, and informed future for blockchain. Join us in building the future of Web3 intelligence!
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 VND
₫129.25910151
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0080153649
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0038312436
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 EUR
€0.0044361768
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 USD
$0.00504111
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0222817062
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 TRY
₺0.1918646466
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 JPY
¥0.7234496961
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 RUB
₽0.4193195298
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 INR
₹0.4333338156
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 IDR
Rp84.0184663926
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 KRW
₩7.1606446995
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 PHP
₱0.2882506698
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2585081208
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0295409046
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0069567318
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 BDT
৳0.6112345875
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 NGN
₦8.0144575002
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 UAH
₴0.2082482541
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 VES
Bs0.35791881
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 PKR
Rs1.4104521669
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 KZT
₸2.5998012492
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 THB
฿0.1687259517
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1631807307
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0185008737
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0040832991
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0390686025
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0467815008
|1 HIGHKEY 兑换 MXN
$0.102334533