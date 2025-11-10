Gull Network is the flagship AI infrstructure on Manta, aiming to build an ecosystem powered by the Gull AI. Starting with a DEX to act as the center of the grand vision, Gull will be expanding the AI ecosystem by launching more AI powered products or features like AI token launcher, AI memes etc.

✅ Simplified DeFi Integration: Setup DeFi protocols such as pools and farms without coding, broadening accessibility to advanced financial functions, customized yield farming and staking systems

✅ Secure and Equitable Trading: With sniper-proof LP listing, GullNetwork ensures a fair trading environment that protects against front-running and promotes equal opportunity for participants.

✅ Tokenization and Liquidity Support: Suite for token creation, liquidity loans, and AMM setup, complemented by development tools for DApps, UI, and website creation.

✅ AI Powered Token Launcher: The integration of AI technology has elevated and streamlined the token launching capabilities of Gull Network. It makes the process of token creation more easy and intuitive than ever before.