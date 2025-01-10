GreenTrust 价格 (GNT)
今天 GreenTrust (GNT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 26.52K USD。GNT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
GreenTrust 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.52 USD
- GreenTrust 当天价格变化为 -0.28%
- 其循环供应量为 28.02T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GNT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GNT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，GreenTrust 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，GreenTrust 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，GreenTrust 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，GreenTrust 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.26%
|60天
|$ 0
|+14.73%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GreenTrust 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
-0.28%
+2.77%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”. The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source. GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
