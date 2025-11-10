GROF is a Solana-based project that introduces NoFi—a new category focused on rewarding users for disconnecting. The app encourages digital wellness by letting users earn tokens when they put their phones down and start a detox session. GROF flips the traditional “engage-to-earn” model into a “rest-to-earn” experience. It combines meme culture with meaningful utility, aiming to build a healthier relationship between people and technology. The project is developed by the original $WIF team and built for community, culture, and impact.

Put your phone down. Mine GROF. Earn rewards. Touch grass. Join the pack.

It’s Stepn for the mind. Duolingo for digital detox. Wrapped in meme culture, powered by Solana, and guided by GROF the internet’s newest obsession.

We’re not here to launch another token.

We’re here to revive what made crypto magical: community, creativity, and culture—now with real-world value.

NoFi is the new DeFi.