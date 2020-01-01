GemLink（GLINK）代币经济学
GemLink（GLINK）信息
Gemlink is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and anonymity in transactions and data transfers. It is based on Zk-SNARK technology, which ensures efficient and secure-proof protocols. Gemlink aims to provide a fully secure and anonymous experience for users, with continuous updates and development to maintain a high level of privacy. The project also supports the development of applications and services based on private coins to meet various user needs. The tokenomics of Gemlink include Equihash algorithm, a block time of 60 seconds, and a block reward of 30 Gemlink. Halvings occur every 2,102,400 blocks, and a total of approximately 160,000,000 Gemlink coins will be mined. The premine blocks are divided into a development fund and an equity fund. Future native tokens will be created and stored in a vault for exchange with Gemlink tokens without generating inflation. Gemlink emphasizes the importance of masternodes in authorizing and storing the blockchain, ensuring network security. Masternode owners receive rewards and participate in the voting system for decision-making. Gemlink aims to divide its actions into four areas of development: MiracleBox wallet, AI Bot, game platform, and a cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token. Each area has specific plans for expansion and improvement. The MiracleBox wallet offers various features, including SWAP capabilities, support for masternodes, and integration with other wallets. The AI Bot utilizes advanced algorithms for market analysis and trading strategies. The game platform focuses on expanding game offerings and introducing social features. The cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token aims to provide a user-friendly platform with liquidity and security measures. Gemlink’s development plan prioritizes the user experience and aims to deliver the best services. The team will continue to work on expanding features, improving security, and integrating with other platforms to meet user expectations
GemLink（GLINK）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 GemLink（GLINK）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
GemLink（GLINK）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 GemLink（GLINK）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GLINK 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GLINK 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 GLINK 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GLINK 代币的实时价格吧！
