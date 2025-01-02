Gemini Dollar 价格 (GUSD)
今天 Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 的实时价格为 0.999482 USD。目前其市值为 $ 58.76M USD。GUSD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gemini Dollar 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.39M USD
- Gemini Dollar 当天价格变化为 -0.18%
- 其循环供应量为 58.79M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GUSD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GUSD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Gemini Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001812564814433。
在过去30天内，Gemini Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0025291892。
在过去60天内，Gemini Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0011793887。
在过去90天内，Gemini Dollar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000135943849139。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001812564814433
|-0.18%
|30天
|$ +0.0025291892
|+0.25%
|60天
|$ -0.0011793887
|-0.11%
|90天
|$ -0.0000135943849139
|-0.00%
Gemini Dollar 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
-0.18%
-0.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Gemini dollar — the world’s first regulated stablecoin — combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators. Get Gemini dollars 1-to-1 for U.S. dollars on Gemini. Gemini dollars can be used on the Ethereum network. ISSUER The Gemini dollar is issued by Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a New York trust company. BANK U.S. dollars that correspond to the Gemini dollars issued and in circulation are held at a U.S. bank and eligible for FDIC “pass-through” deposit insurance, subject to applicable limitations. EXAMINATION The U.S. dollar deposit balance is examined monthly by an independent registered public accounting firm to verify the 1:1 peg. All Independent Accountants’ Reports are published and available here. SECURITY AUDIT The Gemini dollar is a cryptographic token built on the Ethereum Network according to the ERC20 standard for tokens. The code of the Gemini dollar smart contracts has been audited by Trail of Bits, Inc., an information security research & development firm, whose report is publicly available here. Gemini was founded four years ago with a mission: build a bridge to the future of money. Gemini dollar aims to combine creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain and the oversight of U.S. regulators, the New York State Department of Financial Service. Gemini dollar is a stable value coin that is: 1. issued by Gemini, a New York trust company 2. strictly pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar 3. built on Ethereum network according to ERC20 token standards Starting 10th September 2018, you will be able to convert U.S. dollars in your Gemini account into Gemini dollars and withdraw them to an Ethereum address. You will also be able to automatically convert GUSD back as USD into your Gemini account. GUSD is expected to be listed on Bibox soon.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 GUSD 兑换 AUD
A$1.5991712
|1 GUSD 兑换 GBP
￡0.7995856
|1 GUSD 兑换 EUR
€0.95950272
|1 GUSD 兑换 USD
$0.999482
|1 GUSD 兑换 MYR
RM4.46768454
|1 GUSD 兑换 TRY
₺35.29170942
|1 GUSD 兑换 JPY
¥156.99863256
|1 GUSD 兑换 RUB
₽111.43224818
|1 GUSD 兑换 INR
₹85.69558668
|1 GUSD 兑换 IDR
Rp16,120.67516246
|1 GUSD 兑换 PHP
₱57.86001298
|1 GUSD 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.75369596
|1 GUSD 兑换 BRL
R$6.3467107
|1 GUSD 兑换 CAD
C$1.43925408
|1 GUSD 兑换 BDT
৳119.438099
|1 GUSD 兑换 NGN
₦1,547.17814636
|1 GUSD 兑换 UAH
₴42.03821292
|1 GUSD 兑换 VES
Bs50.973582
|1 GUSD 兑换 PKR
Rs278.4057111
|1 GUSD 兑换 KZT
₸524.65808626
|1 GUSD 兑换 THB
฿34.24225332
|1 GUSD 兑换 TWD
NT$32.87296298
|1 GUSD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.8995338
|1 GUSD 兑换 HKD
HK$7.76597514
|1 GUSD 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.0947682