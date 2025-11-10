FUSION（FSN）代币经济学
FUSION（FSN）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 FUSION（FSN）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
FUSION（FSN）信息
Fusion is a project which consists of an all-inclusive blockchain-based financial platform that offers cross-chain, cross-organization, and cross-data source services through smart contract employment. FUSION was established by the CEO of BitSE, an incubation company which developed QTUM Blockchain and the VeChain blockchain, crypto projects which are both successful. Fusion uses the Hierarchical Hybrid Consensus Mechanism (HHCM) that borrows things from PoW and PoS. At the same time, it uses a parallel computing by grouping nodes together, creating an efficient and safe platform.
The Fusion team used in its whitepaper the term Internet of Values which refers mostly to cryptocurrency related matters, such as the exchange and management of digital assets securely and without intermediaries. The Distributed Control Right Management is a security layer that protects all locked-in cryptocurrency assets on the Fusion blockchain. The distributed storage and sharding of a private key ensures that no one can have access the complete private key, meaning that no single node can gain control of the digital assets. Along with the traditional transaction triggering mechanism, FUSION incorporated time and event based triggers into its smart contracts. These three triggering modes have resulted from various financial situations, and have been designed to meet the requests of complex financial smart contracts.
BitSE, the company behind the Fusion Project, was founded in 2013 by Dejun Qian, being also responsible for the creation of QTUM and VeChain. QTUM and VeChain are both blockchain foundations which developed into independent ventures. The native token of the Fusion platform, FSN, will be used in paying network fees. Smart contracts require FSN in order for them to be executed, much like how ETH is used in the Ethereum network. Fusion (FSN) has a short history in the cryptocurrency market, which does not allow us to make predictions in the long term. Fusion cryptocurrency will have its Fusion mainnet launch before 30th June. We can expect a small increase in price due to this.
FUSION（FSN）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 FUSION（FSN）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 FSN 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
FSN 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 FSN 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 FSN 代币的实时价格吧！
FSN 价格预测
想知道 FSN 的未来走势吗？我们的 FSN 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
热门
目前热门备受市场关注的加密货币
最高成交量
按交易量计算交易量最大的加密货币
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密货币