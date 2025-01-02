Fulcrom 价格 (FUL)
今天 Fulcrom (FUL) 的实时价格为 0.00802194 USD。目前其市值为 $ 16.01M USD。FUL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Fulcrom 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 52.63K USD
- Fulcrom 当天价格变化为 +0.77%
- 其循环供应量为 2.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FUL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FUL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Fulcrom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Fulcrom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0023344503。
在过去60天内，Fulcrom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0117009733。
在过去90天内，Fulcrom 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.003466178048768279。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.77%
|30天
|$ +0.0023344503
|+29.10%
|60天
|$ +0.0117009733
|+145.86%
|90天
|$ +0.003466178048768279
|+76.08%
Fulcrom 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.50%
+0.77%
-15.35%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Fulcrom is a decentralised perpetual exchange that allows users to trade leveraged positions with low fees and zero price impact, whilst having the peace of mind that all trades and collateral are stored transparently on-chain. What makes your project unique? Whilst we understand that Perpetuals are indeed a major form of innovation in the space, we also recognise that many of such perpetual contracts are being traded on centralised exchanges, many of which may not be transparent with usage of funds. The team is a strong believer of decentralisation and transparency and with the vision of bringing perpetuals on-chain, Fulcrom was born. History of your project. Fulcrom Beta went live on 28 Feb and had IDO on VVS Finance on 16 Mar. With a short period of around 1 month, we generated 100M accumulative trading volume with more than 5000 active traders. What’s next for your project? Fulcrom is planning to expand our tradable token in pool, further enhance our core product feature with more analytics and visualised data, improving user onboarding journey, as well as hosting trading competition and points system. What can your token be used for? FUL is fulcrom native governance token, with FUL, users can earn platform revenue with staking rewards. We are also planning to utilise FUL in the future trading competition and point system
