Fluffington (FLUFFI) 实时价格图表

$0.00029884
$0.00029884$0.00029884
+3.50%(1D)

今天 Fluffington (FLUFFI) 的价格

今天 Fluffington (FLUFFI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 299.45K USD。FLUFFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Fluffington 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 23.98K USD
- Fluffington 当天价格变化为 +3.57%
- 其循环供应量为 999.96M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 FLUFFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FLUFFI 价格信息的首选平台。

Fluffington (FLUFFI) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Fluffington 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Fluffington 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Fluffington 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Fluffington 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+3.57%
30天$ 0-31.43%
60天$ 0-23.62%
90天$ 0--

Fluffington (FLUFFI) 价格分析

Fluffington 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.014254
$ 0.014254$ 0.014254

-0.50%

+3.57%

-1.97%

Fluffington (FLUFFI) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

市值
$ 299.45K
$ 299.45K$ 299.45K

$ 23.98K
$ 23.98K$ 23.98K

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

什么是Fluffington (FLUFFI)

• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Fluffington (FLUFFI) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 Fluffington (FLUFFI) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

