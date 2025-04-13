FIAS 价格 (FIAS)
今天 FIAS (FIAS) 的实时价格为 0.02961111 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.67M USD。FIAS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
FIAS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- FIAS 当天价格变化为 +1.88%
- 其循环供应量为 123.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FIAS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FIAS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，FIAS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00054767。
在过去30天内，FIAS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，FIAS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，FIAS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00054767
|+1.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FIAS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.99%
+1.88%
-24.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Fias is a multi-purpose layer 1 token built natively on the DevvX blockchain and bridged to Ethereum. The primary function serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for metaverse & digitally native digital assets such as video game items on devv.exchange. Developers can utilise the innate utility and functionality of Fias and explore a deeply connective and interoperable “Digital Financial Ecosystem” within their own applications and designs, including infinite TPS, sub - second finality and a simple web2 to web3 bridge which can port any existing item inventory into the ecosystem and back to a game server with a simple API integration. No blockchain experience is required. Fias will also be used for liquidity contributions to create treasuries and grow communities that operate across the DFE and earn rewards for participation. DevvExchange is setting the new gold standard of value exchange between all forms of digitally native assets & RWAs. DevvExchange is a fully non-custodial settlement layer, with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement. Its unique sharding architecture enables complete local, cross jurisdictional and operational compliance measures for enterprise grade applications and globally connected gaming and social media economies. The DFE is not just a marketplace, it's a core piece of infrastructure that enables marketplaces. The technological overhang of Fias has the capacity to catapult new and existing metaverse applications by combining globally compliant peer to peer transactions, with limitless scalability and simple onboarding for any existing titles within our “Digital Financial Ecosystem”, and is the first of its kind in the blockchain industry.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 FIAS 兑换 VND
₫759.25847151
|1 FIAS 兑换 AUD
A$0.0470816649
|1 FIAS 兑换 GBP
￡0.0225044436
|1 FIAS 兑换 EUR
€0.0260577768
|1 FIAS 兑换 USD
$0.02961111
|1 FIAS 兑换 MYR
RM0.1308811062
|1 FIAS 兑换 TRY
₺1.1269988466
|1 FIAS 兑换 JPY
¥4.2494903961
|1 FIAS 兑换 RUB
₽2.4630521298
|1 FIAS 兑换 INR
₹2.5453710156
|1 FIAS 兑换 IDR
Rp493.5183025926
|1 FIAS 兑换 KRW
₩42.0611011995
|1 FIAS 兑换 PHP
₱1.6931632698
|1 FIAS 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.5184577208
|1 FIAS 兑换 BRL
R$0.1735211046
|1 FIAS 兑换 CAD
C$0.0408633318
|1 FIAS 兑换 BDT
৳3.5903470875
|1 FIAS 兑换 NGN
₦47.0763349002
|1 FIAS 兑换 UAH
₴1.2232349541
|1 FIAS 兑换 VES
Bs2.10238881
|1 FIAS 兑换 PKR
Rs8.2848924669
|1 FIAS 兑换 KZT
₸15.2710416492
|1 FIAS 兑换 THB
฿0.9910838517
|1 FIAS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.9585116307
|1 FIAS 兑换 AED
د.إ0.1086727737
|1 FIAS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0239849991
|1 FIAS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.2294861025
|1 FIAS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2747911008
|1 FIAS 兑换 MXN
$0.601105533