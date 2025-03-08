Ethernity Chain 价格 (ERN)
今天 Ethernity Chain (ERN) 的实时价格为 1.93 USD。目前其市值为 $ 45.89M USD。ERN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ethernity Chain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.78M USD
- Ethernity Chain 当天价格变化为 +4.87%
- 其循环供应量为 23.72M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ERN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ERN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ethernity Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.089685。
在过去30天内，Ethernity Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.8209577310。
在过去60天内，Ethernity Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.5794288460。
在过去90天内，Ethernity Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.5333391144986363。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.089685
|+4.87%
|30天
|$ +0.8209577310
|+42.54%
|60天
|$ -0.5794288460
|-30.02%
|90天
|$ -1.5333391144986363
|-44.27%
Ethernity Chain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.57%
+4.87%
+12.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to the Future of Entertainment with Ethernity Chain! Initially launched as an NFT marketplace, Ethernity Chain has transformed into an ETH Layer 2 platform with enhanced AI-driven security, setting new standards for on-chain entertainment, all powered by $ERN. With the global entertainment and media market projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2030, Ethernity Chain is positioned as the premier platform for global brands to transition their franchises onto the blockchain. Having already onboarded icons like Lionel Messi, Shaquille O'Neal, and Muhammad Ali, Ethernity Chain now focuses on the biggest entertainment franchises, offering a purpose-built platform with an industry-first built-in AI security model. Crafted through discussions with industry leaders, Ethernity Chain's Layer 2 solution boasts key features such as AI-enhanced security and DRM, easy integration with a plug-and-play toolkit, eco-friendly operations with reduced gas fees, and 100% EVM compatibility for seamless operations. Brands can leverage the Ethernity product suite and plug-and-play toolkit to develop next-gen Web3 applications spanning web3 games, digital collectibles, RWAs, and interactive media. Exciting launches are on the horizon, including the FanableApp RWA marketplace, the Exorians sci-fi franchise and Web3 game, and numerous third-party applications by industry-leading teams. Get ready to experience the future of entertainment with Ethernity Chain!
