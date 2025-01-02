EquityPay 价格 (EQPAY)
今天 EquityPay (EQPAY) 的实时价格为 0.01364407 USD。目前其市值为 $ 168.58K USD。EQPAY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
EquityPay 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 44.57 USD
- EquityPay 当天价格变化为 -10.33%
- 其循环供应量为 12.34M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EQPAY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EQPAY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，EquityPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00157210466025296。
在过去30天内，EquityPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0031512753。
在过去60天内，EquityPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0042246106。
在过去90天内，EquityPay 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003457855991653992。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00157210466025296
|-10.33%
|30天
|$ +0.0031512753
|+23.10%
|60天
|$ +0.0042246106
|+30.96%
|90天
|$ -0.003457855991653992
|-20.21%
EquityPay 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.15%
-10.33%
-16.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
EquityPay is creating a self-growing community of Entrepreneurs, composed of people with the highest ethics, to be governed under the principles of divine or natural laws wherein members would transact with each other under the self-regulated or community-made by-laws woven carefully with the concepts of honesty and integrity reflected with fair treatment to all. EquityPay will be developing a platform for E-commerce similar to Amazon, wherein the members would be indulging in the sale and purchase of goods amongst themselves. Similarly, a platform like Fiverr for buying and selling services would be created followed by a platform for providing educational courses similar in line to Udemy. The websites so created could be accessed only by the community members. The payment method would prominently be EquityPay (EQPAY) coin that will be listed in the crypto exchanges and would be utilized for the private use of the members. Aside from this, the community will run the referral reward program, i.e. Dragonfly Reward Program to be developed by Dragonfly App, Development LLC for which EquityPay has allotted them 7,000,000 pre-minted EQPAY coins. In addition, several apps will be developed by Dragonfly App for the community members which will be available to the public for free to spread awareness of the brand. One of them would be ‘DragonFly wallet’, which would be a wallet for secured storage of EQPAY coins. As an added advantage, EQPAY coins could be earned in the form of a referral reward by inviting others to use this Free Wallet. The referral reward program will run for 3 years for the growth of the community that can be easily tracked through analytics, leaderboards, and related reporting sections within the app. All rewards will be credited to the “Dragonfly Wallet” itself. EQPAY coins were first mined in September 2021 and have been tested by miners from across the globe resulting in the fixation of several bugs. The coins could be mined and staked.
