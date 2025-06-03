什么是Elmo (ELMO)

What is the project about? ELMOERC is all about providing a memecoin to the space that is deflationary through its burns. The max supply keeps decreasing which increases the strength of the liquidity pool (locked) and also increases the value per token. What makes your project unique? We burn to 0000 wallet, which is quite unique in the memespace. This results in a direct decrease of max supply on etherscan, and any other tracking websites. On top of that we are developing our own utility which soon will be launched so that our holders have usecase; staking, NFT platform, DAO platform. History of your project. ELMOERC was initially launched on the 2nd of May 2023 by a team of experienced memecoin developers. What’s next for your project? First of all we would love the be listed on Coingecko, so we can share this to our community and they can use Coingecko for price tracking and more. Next as mentioned is our Staking platform, NFT minting platform and DAO platform. With DAO platform we mean a platform where all decisions will be made by the holders, and community, not team. What can your token be used for? Trading, staking, voting and in the future much more.

