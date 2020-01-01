Dor（DOR）信息

The DOR token is the first L0 token on the Constellation Network. The DOR token is native to the DOR metagraph, and its utility is to provide incentives in the form of commissions for users to install Dor Traffic Miner sensors on retail locations and share the foot traffic data collected with the Dor Metagraph.

The DOR token utilizes minting and locking mechanisms with a constantly adjusting circular supply designed to secure validator network resources. This utility token was not sold in any private sale to investors or allocated to advisors or team members. Tokens are generated either temporarily through distributions or continuously through nodes.

Dor Technologies is the company behind the Dor Traffic Miner sensors and has a metagraph, or Layer 1 project-specific decentralized network, that runs on top of Constellation’s global Layer 0 network, called the Hypergraph.

The Dor metagraph is a decentralized ledger-based service used for the distribution, validation, and incentivization of data produced by the Dor Traffic Miner and other future product offerings.