DogeChaser is a project centered around NFTs and crypto assets. Launched in 2023, it aimed to build an integrated ecosystem. Its NFT minting finished in mid-2024, generating unique digital collectibles with diverse styles. Post-minting, it plans to airdrop Dogc tokens to NFT holders, strengthening the value loop within the community. In November 2024, a trading market will go live, supporting transactions with ETH and Dogc tokens. This market, designed for simplicity and efficiency, allows users to trade NFTs conveniently, with ETH offering liquidity for large deals and Dogc being crucial for internal operations like NFT purchases and fee payments. Technically, it's based on the Ethereum blockchain framework, leveraging smart contracts for automated, transparent, and traceable processes, and is constantly optimizing performance for better user experience while expanding its user community through online and offline activities. Overall, it's about creating a functional and valuable digital asset space where art, technology, and finance converge.