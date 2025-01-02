Divi 价格 (DIVI)
今天 Divi (DIVI) 的实时价格为 0.0011922 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.92M USD。DIVI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Divi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 142.55K USD
- Divi 当天价格变化为 -5.23%
- 其循环供应量为 4.14B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DIVI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DIVI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Divi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Divi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000103094。
在过去60天内，Divi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003517847。
在过去90天内，Divi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002105244061840316。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.23%
|30天
|$ -0.0000103094
|-0.86%
|60天
|$ +0.0003517847
|+29.51%
|90天
|$ +0.0002105244061840316
|+21.45%
Divi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.07%
-5.23%
+1.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption. Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi’s mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets. Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.
|1 DIVI 兑换 AUD
A$0.00190752
|1 DIVI 兑换 GBP
￡0.00095376
|1 DIVI 兑换 EUR
€0.001144512
|1 DIVI 兑换 USD
$0.0011922
|1 DIVI 兑换 MYR
RM0.005329134
|1 DIVI 兑换 TRY
₺0.042096582
|1 DIVI 兑换 JPY
¥0.187032336
|1 DIVI 兑换 RUB
₽0.1323342
|1 DIVI 兑换 INR
₹0.102195384
|1 DIVI 兑换 IDR
Rp19.229029566
|1 DIVI 兑换 PHP
₱0.068980692
|1 DIVI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.06050415
|1 DIVI 兑换 BRL
R$0.007558548
|1 DIVI 兑换 CAD
C$0.001716768
|1 DIVI 兑换 BDT
৳0.1424679
|1 DIVI 兑换 NGN
₦1.845501756
|1 DIVI 兑换 UAH
₴0.050143932
|1 DIVI 兑换 VES
Bs0.0608022
|1 DIVI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.33208731
|1 DIVI 兑换 KZT
₸0.625821546
|1 DIVI 兑换 THB
฿0.040820928
|1 DIVI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.039199536
|1 DIVI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.00107298
|1 DIVI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.009263394
|1 DIVI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.01204122