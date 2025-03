什么是Dimes (DIME)

Over the past 25 years I have built a network of businesses based in San Francisco Bay Area. My business includes 6 event spaces in San Francisco that caters to tech, professional sports and broader bay area interests. Throughout the past ten years I have worked closely with coinbase and other crypto native builders to assist in adoption of onchain tech. The primary focus has been with the creation of a digital art studio of 30-40 artists. $dime represents a tool that we will use to strengthen and feed the connection of our growing network. This token along with USDC acts as the primary medium of exchanges in our developing artist network.

Dimes (DIME) 资源 官网